* Completes reimbursement of $1.6 bln loan
* Shipping industry impacted by faltering economic growth
PARIS Nov 18 CMA CGM, the world's
third-largest container shipping company, posted on Friday
another net loss in the third quarter as freight rates remained
weak and it integrated Singapore-based NOL, its biggest-ever
acquisition.
The sector was showing the "first signs of stabilisation" as
operators adjusted capacity but freight rates remained
historically low, CMA CGM said on Friday.
The French-based company's net loss including NOL was $268
million, compared with a $51 million net profit in the third
quarter of 2015. Excluding NOL, the net loss was $202 million.
The shipping industry has been struggling with a prolonged
downturn linked to vessel overcapacity and faltering economic
growth, which contributed earlier this year to the collapse of
South Korea's Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd.
Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk reported earlier
this month a third-quarter net loss for Maersk Line, the global
leader in container shipping.
The tough environment has prompted consolidation moves in
the industry, including CMA CGM's $2.4 billion takeover of NOL
that has given it market leadership on trans-Pacific routes.
CMA CGM, which is privately held by the Saade family, said
it had completed on Friday the reimbursement of a $1.6 billion
loan taken out to finance the NOL deal, after raising $880
million in a sale-and-leaseback transaction covering 11 ships.
The group had previously paid back half of the loan,
supported by a sale-and-leaseback deal for containers and a
securitisation programme covering customer debts.
Group sales were boosted by the integration of NOL as of
June 14, with total third-quarter sales rising 33.9 percent from
a year ago to $4.47 billion.
Shipped volumes were up 35.8 percent including NOL, but fell
2.7 percent on a like-for-like basis, with CMA CGM saying it had
focused volumes on more profitable areas.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by
Sudip Kar-Gupta)