BRUSSELS Jan 19 Belgian shipping group CMB made more net profit than expected in the fourth quarter, helped by a recovery in its dry bulk markets.

The company said on Thursday its net profit in the fourth quarter was 30.6 million euros ($39.22 million), compared with the 22.6 million euros expected on average by four banks and brokerages polled by Reuters.

CMB added that its large Capesize vessels were booked up for 68 percent of 2012 so far. At this time last year, the Capesize fleet was 100 percent booked for the year. ($1 = 0.7802 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton; editing by Robin Emmott)