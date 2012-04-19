BRUSSELS, April 19 Belgian shipping group CMB reported a drop in first quarter turnover and operating profit due to depressed freight rates and said the market for larger Capesize vessels in particular remained weak.

CMB said in a statement that the market had not yet recovered from the weakness of early in the year despite increased scrapping and healthy demand, mainly from China.

"However, Bocimar believes that, provided scrapping and 'slow steaming' continues and newbuilding deliveries are delayed, it is possible that the medium term market could well strengthen and attain a new equilibrium," it said.

"The Handysize market - with a completely different age profile - is much more stable and less susceptible to volatility," it added.

CMB's shipping division Bocimar has been less affected by spot rates because its fleet is largely covered for up-coming periods. However, it is becoming increasingly exposed to spot markets.

CMB, which is reporting in dollars from this year, said turnover fell 2.5 percent to $150.7 million and EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) by 39 percent to $17.7 million.

However, net profit leapt to $71.6 million from $4.8 million a year earlier, when CMB booked a loss on its holding of U.S. dollars.

This year, CMB also benefited from a capital gain of $24.1 million on the sale of 5.2 million shares in Australian miner Fortescue Metals Group and a gain of $41.5 million from the sale of shares in British peer Clarksons. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)