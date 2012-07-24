LONDON, July 24 (IFR) - The Commercial Real Estate Finance
Council Europe (CREFC) has published its proposals for "CMBS
2.0" - a set of principals to represent best practice in the
industry and to move beyond the troubles that have dogged some
pre-crisis deals.
While the primary market for classic large loan European
CMBS since the crisis has consisted of just two deals - Deutsche
Bank's Chiswick Park and Merry Hill transactions - the CREFC
wants to put these principles in place for the medium term,
expecting that the capital markets will have to fill in some of
the funding gap for real estate finance.
The five areas the principles cover are: disclosure, revenue
extraction, investor discussion, servicing and transaction
counterparties, and transaction structural features. Within each
area, the principles details what transaction documents should
include.
The "CMBS 2.0" guidelines are not supposed to be a
certification scheme, like the PCS label which has been proposed
for granular asset classes, and the CREFC are not expecting
regulatory change on the back of the principles. Instead, the
document is supposed to give transaction parties a starting
point for what they can expect.
The section on revenue extraction, which deals particularly
with Class X notes, has been most controversial. Arranging banks
typically look for ways to capture excess spread in a
transaction up front, including structuring interest only or
Class X notes. However, ordinary noteholders have been caught
out in legacy deals when cash continues to flow to the Class X
ahead of the investor notes.
Investment banks have argued that they need such features in
order to make it worthwhile structuring deals, so the CREFC has
confined itself to limiting abuses - switching off or capping
payments to Class X if loans need restructuring, and disclosing
the full terms of the X tranche.
Other main points include a noteholder forum and noteholder
identification mechanisms, and much greater clarity on servicing
standards, including replacement rights. The proposed principles
also deal with trustees, with the aim of discouraging trustees
from seeking extra indemnities before taking action.
In general, the principles provide that transaction scenario
planning should be clear and widely available - noteholders
should be able to work out straightforwardly, from publically
available documents, where cashflows go in which situation, and
how any insolvencies or enforcements might play out.
Market participants are being asked for their responses to
the draft documents by September 18.
(Reporting By Owen Sanderson, editing by Anil Mayre)