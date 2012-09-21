LONDON, Sept 21 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank marked its exit from
European CMBS loan servicing by selling up to Situs Asset
Management, in only the second wholesale acquisition of mortgage
servicing following Capita's purchase of Barclays servicing unit
last year.
The bank was one of the main players during the pre-crisis
conduit CMBS boom with its DECO programme, providing various
roles as lender, structurer, servicer and counterparty, and is
the only bank to launch CMBS deals in the post-crisis era such
as the Chiswick Park and Merry Hill trades.
And while being announced at the same time as the bank's
major strategic review, it does not seem to be an integral part
of it - the loans had already been securitised and so the risk
was removed from its balance sheet. One source said that CMBS
loan servicing was not a core business unit within the bank, but
that it would remain active in the commercial real estate market
nonetheless.
Situs takes on issuer servicing roles in nine DECO CMBS,
some 83 loans with a current outstanding amount of EUR5.8bn.
The deal documents allow the issuer to enter into
sub-servicing agreements with third parties, provided certain
conditions are met.
In the case of these nine deals, Deutsche Bank will maintain
involvement in the servicing of the loans, particularly the debt
service payment collections and reporting.
The bank, therefore remains liable for any rights of the
issuer that result from a failure of the sub-servicer, and it is
also required to monitor performance and enforce the obligations
of each sub-servicer.
Situs will take over all other loan functions, according to
Moody's. It also assumes primary servicer responsibilities for
another three DECO deals (series 5, 6 and 15), as well as
Vanwall Finance with 12 loans totalling EUR1.6bn.
The overall package includes the only two post-crisis deals
- Deco MHill 2012-1 and Deco CSPK - backed by loans on the Merry
Hill shopping centre and Chiswick Park business units in the UK.
These announcements bring to a close the drawn-out takeover
by Situs of Deutsche Bank's servicing unit - which sees key
staff members joining Situs in the process.
The troubles of the commercial real estate market are
actually having a double-edged impact on servicers. On the one
hand it can stretch their capacity to service doubtful loans
given the large amounts of them, which are subjected to various
degrees of performance depending on the market sector. But for
other specialists it presents an opportunity to boost their
exposure by winning new mandates.
Transfers of responsibilities are not uncommon. For
instance, Solutus has replaced Hatfield Philips in certain
special servicing positions, but wholesale changes of servicer
across a portfolio of deals rather than individual trades are
more difficult, given the scale of the exercise.
Situs will attempt to counter such problems, and potential
disruptions to note payments, by using Deutsche's systems for
two payment dates before switching over to its own.
This should smooth the transition, which is also made easier
by the fact that Situs already has European responsibilities.
However, market contacts suggest there may be some pushback,
possibly from rating agencies strict requirements, for new firms
stepping in.
One head of securitisation specialist alluded to this fact,
noting the Moody's review of the deals and the award of
sub-servicing contracts only for nine trades.
Even so, there is certainly scope for new entrants in the
market, taking into consideration the supply of loans that needs
servicing, but displacement could prove troublesome.
"There are plenty of people looking [to take on servicing
roles] but are there people looking to offload is more the
question," the source said.
MAIN CHALLENGES TO COME
There are other restrictions too. For instance, the
documentation of the Utrecht Funding notes, which were used in
the restructuring bid of Opera Finance (Uni-Invest) which
TPG/Patron won, contains a clause that the loan cannot be
serviced by a competitor of TPG or Patron.
And in the instances where special servicers are owned by
private equity groups, the transfers could be laden with clauses
restricting such competition.
Situs, nonetheless, now has access to a small chunk of the
European CMBS market.
This sector remains constrained by a large proportion of
poorly performing loans written in the boom years preceding the
crisis. These are secured predominantly on secondary quality
assets, and will put servicers' skills to the test.
Morgan Stanley analysts estimated at the beginning of
September estimated around 144 loans worth EUR15bn (around 22%
of the outstanding CMBS market) in special servicing, up from
EUR12bn (16%) at the start of the year.
Some 44 loans, worth EUR4bn, were transferred to special
from January to early September alone, the bank said, of which
89% by count and 85% by volume were driven by maturity defaults.
And despite all the headlines of how mired the CMBS market
is, the real test is still to come. As much as EUR24bn of
European CMBS loans are due to mature in 2013, according to S&P.
Cumulative maturity defaults could reach EUR12bn, exceeding
the combined total for 2009 to 2012. This will be a major test
of servicers' capacity, the agency warned in a report published
earlier this month.
"If loan performance continues apace, special servicers will
play an increasingly important role in European CMBS as they
look for workable solutions for a rising total of nonperforming
loans", S&P said.
(Reporting by Anil Mayre)