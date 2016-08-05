* CMBS expecting 5.1bn imminent redemptions
* Banks, syndicated loans to absorb most refinancings
* Limited refi options for riskier assets
By Mariana Ionova
LONDON, Aug 5 (IFR) - Securitisation of European commercial
mortgage loans could dwindle further in the coming months, as
borrowers turn to other channels to tackle a looming maturity
wall of pre-crisis deals.
The European CMBS market is poised for a wave of redemptions
this year, largely on notes printed in the lead up to the global
financial crisis.
Pre-crisis paper accounts for 43% of outstanding
euro-denominated bonds - or some 6.5bn, according to JP Morgan
research. The average remaining life on some 5.1bn of these
outstanding legacy bonds is just 0.1 years, which JP Morgan said
is because a chunk of these bonds are already past their call
date and some even past their original legal final maturity.
Yet most of these trades will likely be refinanced by other
means, market participants said. Instead, many issuers are
expected to turn to bank financing and syndicated loans, where
they can find more favourable terms.
This threatens to deal a further blow to the European
market, which has already struggled to recover since issuance
collapsed after the crisis. It has also cast doubts over how
riskier transactions, which remain unpalatable to banks, will
secure refinancing.
"I think it's fair to say that most of the borrowers who
could rescue their loans or refinance them, have done so," said
Conor Downey, partner in the Paul Hastings real estate practice.
"What's left is the really hairy stuff."
COMPETITIVE EDGE
The redemptions comes as the CMBS market, where many of
these deals would have traditionally been refinanced, remains
plagued by sluggish issuance and a dwindling investor base.
This year, there has been just 547m printed from two euro
CMBS trades, both from Bank of America Merrill Lynch's Taurus
programme. While the deals cleared, the riskier tranches proved
a tough sell to investors.
With little new supply, many investors have abandoned the
asset class, opting to divert their cash into RMBS and CLOs.
Earlier this month, German realtor Gagfah said it would
redeem the notes in its around 2bn multi-family CMBS. With
little to no CMBS supply expected in the near term, most of this
capital is expected to be reinvested elsewhere.
With CMBS largely moribund, syndicated loans and bank
financing have emerged as the dominant ways of funding European
commercial real estate.
"We have a lot of banks which are active again in commercial
property lending," said Matthias Wildhaber, ABS porfolio manager
at GAM.
"It's often cheaper for the borrower to go to a bank than to
refinance the bond with a CMBS."
Portfolios with higher leverage have found more favourable
terms through loan syndication, as CMBS investors have
increasingly sought a higher premium to take on that risk.
Meanwhile, those holding prime assets with lower
loan-to-value ratios have been spoilt for choice in the bank
lending space.
In Germany, Pfandbrief banks have become increasingly
competitive, churning out loans at ultra-cheap rates. Much of
this debt ends up packaged into covered bonds, which receive
better capital treatment than CMBS.
OUT OF OPTIONS
Yet traditional lenders in many other European jurisdictions
have become more conservative, leaving fewer financing options
for peripheral and pan-European portfolios.
For these types of assets, the public CMBS market has also
been largely shut. Deals with mixed pools have struggled to gain
traction among CMBS investors, while trades from the eurozone
periphery have become increasingly rare.
Deutsche Bank sounded out investors on a Portuguese CMBS
deal earlier this year, although it was never placed in the
public market.
Of the outstanding notes set to pay imminently, some 1bn
are in Italy, while another 1.7bn are secured on pan-European
collateral.
"I think in Germany, you still have bank lending even for
riskier portfolios," Oliver Moldenhauer, vice president and
senior credit officer at Moody's.
"But outside of Germany, it's probably difficult. We've seen
some forced sales already."
In the UK, similar worries over refinancing of risky assets
were brought into sharp focus in July, when a host of open-ended
real estate funds were gated following the Brexit vote.
However, insurers and debt funds have stepped into that
market, filling the void left by increasingly conservative bank
lending - something that has not been as prevalent in the rest
of Europe.
With limited options, issuers holding riskier assets could
be forced to sell their properties into the distressed debt
market, said Alex Rowbottom, managing director at CR, an adviser
and investment manager focused on real estate.
"If they haven't come up with a solution to date, they're
definitely in a more difficult position."
(Reporting by Mariana Ionova, editing by Robert Smith and Alex
Chambers)