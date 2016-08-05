* CMBS expecting 5.1bn imminent redemptions

* Banks, syndicated loans to absorb most refinancings

* Limited refi options for riskier assets

By Mariana Ionova

LONDON, Aug 5 (IFR) - Securitisation of European commercial mortgage loans could dwindle further in the coming months, as borrowers turn to other channels to tackle a looming maturity wall of pre-crisis deals.

The European CMBS market is poised for a wave of redemptions this year, largely on notes printed in the lead up to the global financial crisis.

Pre-crisis paper accounts for 43% of outstanding euro-denominated bonds - or some 6.5bn, according to JP Morgan research. The average remaining life on some 5.1bn of these outstanding legacy bonds is just 0.1 years, which JP Morgan said is because a chunk of these bonds are already past their call date and some even past their original legal final maturity.

Yet most of these trades will likely be refinanced by other means, market participants said. Instead, many issuers are expected to turn to bank financing and syndicated loans, where they can find more favourable terms.

This threatens to deal a further blow to the European market, which has already struggled to recover since issuance collapsed after the crisis. It has also cast doubts over how riskier transactions, which remain unpalatable to banks, will secure refinancing.

"I think it's fair to say that most of the borrowers who could rescue their loans or refinance them, have done so," said Conor Downey, partner in the Paul Hastings real estate practice.

"What's left is the really hairy stuff."

COMPETITIVE EDGE

The redemptions comes as the CMBS market, where many of these deals would have traditionally been refinanced, remains plagued by sluggish issuance and a dwindling investor base.

This year, there has been just 547m printed from two euro CMBS trades, both from Bank of America Merrill Lynch's Taurus programme. While the deals cleared, the riskier tranches proved a tough sell to investors.

With little new supply, many investors have abandoned the asset class, opting to divert their cash into RMBS and CLOs.

Earlier this month, German realtor Gagfah said it would redeem the notes in its around 2bn multi-family CMBS. With little to no CMBS supply expected in the near term, most of this capital is expected to be reinvested elsewhere.

With CMBS largely moribund, syndicated loans and bank financing have emerged as the dominant ways of funding European commercial real estate.

"We have a lot of banks which are active again in commercial property lending," said Matthias Wildhaber, ABS porfolio manager at GAM.

"It's often cheaper for the borrower to go to a bank than to refinance the bond with a CMBS."

Portfolios with higher leverage have found more favourable terms through loan syndication, as CMBS investors have increasingly sought a higher premium to take on that risk.

Meanwhile, those holding prime assets with lower loan-to-value ratios have been spoilt for choice in the bank lending space.

In Germany, Pfandbrief banks have become increasingly competitive, churning out loans at ultra-cheap rates. Much of this debt ends up packaged into covered bonds, which receive better capital treatment than CMBS.

OUT OF OPTIONS

Yet traditional lenders in many other European jurisdictions have become more conservative, leaving fewer financing options for peripheral and pan-European portfolios.

For these types of assets, the public CMBS market has also been largely shut. Deals with mixed pools have struggled to gain traction among CMBS investors, while trades from the eurozone periphery have become increasingly rare.

Deutsche Bank sounded out investors on a Portuguese CMBS deal earlier this year, although it was never placed in the public market.

Of the outstanding notes set to pay imminently, some 1bn are in Italy, while another 1.7bn are secured on pan-European collateral.

"I think in Germany, you still have bank lending even for riskier portfolios," Oliver Moldenhauer, vice president and senior credit officer at Moody's.

"But outside of Germany, it's probably difficult. We've seen some forced sales already."

In the UK, similar worries over refinancing of risky assets were brought into sharp focus in July, when a host of open-ended real estate funds were gated following the Brexit vote.

However, insurers and debt funds have stepped into that market, filling the void left by increasingly conservative bank lending - something that has not been as prevalent in the rest of Europe.

With limited options, issuers holding riskier assets could be forced to sell their properties into the distressed debt market, said Alex Rowbottom, managing director at CR, an adviser and investment manager focused on real estate.

"If they haven't come up with a solution to date, they're definitely in a more difficult position." (Reporting by Mariana Ionova, editing by Robert Smith and Alex Chambers)