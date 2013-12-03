NEW YORK Dec 3 The removal of loans from two
recently completed U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities
deals signals risk for bondholders as a rush to lock in
historically low interest rates might be causing a slippage in
underwriting standards, Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday.
In the $550 billion CMBS market, Wall Street firms pool the
loans they make to commercial property owners and sell them as
securities to investors.
"The rapid increase in originations raises the question of
whether origination teams are vulnerable to losing track of
important pieces of information because they are understaffed,"
the rating agency said in a statement.
CMBS activity has jumped this year after it had been in a
slump in the aftermath of the global credit crunch five years
ago. Wall Street banks will probably issue $87.5 billion in CMBS
this year, up 81 percent from $48.4 billion in 2012, Fitch said.
This surge in issuance might result in less-thorough vetting
of the loans going into pools as collateral, which in turn could
end up hurting the bondholders if these loans become delinquent
or go into default, according to the rating agency.
Fitch on Tuesday said underwriters had pulled sizeable loans
in two CMBS deals sold in November.
In the $1 billion GS Mortgage Securities Trust 2013-GCJ16
offering, a $47.5 million loan secured by Midwestern shopping
malls was removed due to concerns about the terms of a
discounted payoff of a prior financing. The loan was the fifth
largest of the pool, Fitch said.
In the $873 million Morgan Stanley-Bank of America Merrill
Lynch Trust Series 2013-C13 deal, the ninth-biggest mortgage in
a mixed-use property pool in Chicago was removed two days after
its launch.
"Loans are often removed from the pool prior to pricing and
the arrangers may have been extra diligent following market
concerns over the GCJ16 deal," Fitch said.
If such loan removals were to occur more frequently, CMBS
underwriters will probably have to offer higher protection to
attractive investors, Fitch said.