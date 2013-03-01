* High-yield buyers lap up operating asset deals
* Future of the market could be in pure real estate
* CMBS borrowers struggle to finance at high leverage
By Owen Sanderson
LONDON, March 1 (IFR) - High-yield investors are moving into
securitisation territory, as booming conditions in the market
make bonds the instrument of choice to finance highly levered
operating assets - and in future potentially pure real estate.
If high-yield can provide a consistent source of highly
leveraged asset finance, this could help the European operating
asset and real estate market deal with huge volumes of
pre-crisis debt coming due soon.
Good quality assets that simply had too much debt loaded
upon them before the crisis ought to be able to refinance -
cashflows remain strong, even if capital values have declined.
However, the traditional sources of funds have dried up.
Before the crisis, securitisation in CMBS format was usually
used for senior loans, with subordinated financing placed in the
B note market. Regular B note buyers included German regional
banks, Icelandic banks, Anglo Irish Bank, and even sound
institutions like Co-Operative Bank and Nationwide.
High-yield could potentially come in at this level and
replace that kind of financing - investors in the asset class
tolerate high leverage as a condition of doing business.
"The real estate market needs another source of debt - CMBS
is on its way back, but we still don't know how deep the market
is, particularly at high levels of leverage," said Conor Downey,
real estate and securitisation partner at law firm Paul
Hastings.
The high-yield market has thrived while other highly
leveraged lending has dried up because it transfers risk to
those that are still able to bear it - the capital markets,
rather than banks.
European high-yield has also benefited from the rude health
of the US capital markets over the past two years where issuers
have offered 144A/Reg S formats, as did Annington Finance 5.
This brings much needed liquidity to the market.
START THE OPERATION
The first steps towards financing real estate are through
operating companies.
These are hybrids of the asset-lite cashflow companies which
are the traditional mainstay of the high-yield market, and the
landlord companies which are the main CMBS borrowers.
Care homes, holiday camps, telecom infrastructure, and
motorway services can all be structured using the property
security to lower borrowing costs, but the assets are specific
to that business - and much more valuable if operated together.
Whole business securitisations were typically used for these
assets, though some were packaged into CMBS structures
pre-crisis.
Moving into this market means a challenge to long-held
market traditions.
"A key philosophical difference between high-yield and real
estate markets comes down to how far the company is tied up,"
said Downey.
"High-yield investors accept that companies need to be
allowed to engage in normal business activities - they view
operating risk as something to price in, but not something to
eliminate. Real estate investors prefer to map out possible
futures and try to squeeze operating risk out."
However, real estate investors are much more sanguine about
being subordinated in a company's capital structure, and dealing
with super senior swaps - both features of the recent Arqiva
broadcast tower deal.
Flexibility, for high-yield bankers, is a selling point for
financing in their format.
TAKE ME OUT
Three securitisation refinancings have already used
high-yield features - Blackstone-owned Center Parcs took out its
CPUK Mortgage Finance CMBS with a whole business securitisation
in 2012, featuring a tranche sold to high-yield investors that
was inside the securitisation ring fence.
Following Center Parcs, two Terra Firma-owned property
assets were refinanced with high-yield. Terra Firma's purchase
of Four Seasons healthcare, a care home group originally
financed through a securitisation, was financed with vanilla
high-yield raised by Barclays and Goldman.
This was followed by Terra Firma's buyout of Annington Homes
in December 2012, which used an innovative hybrid structure.
It included a high-yield rating and syndication and was
located outside the existing Annington securitisation, but it
piggy-backed on securitisation covenants, and featured a
CMBS-style waterfall, reporting, and control over cashflows on
enforcement.
Five real estate investors were brought onside to give
structural feedback early on.
Although not a pure real estate play, broadcast and telecom
tower owner Arqiva incorporated high-yield into the take-out of
its acquisition debt last week, placing the high-yield outside
the securitisation - but incorporating non-standard features.
"The covenant package was not traditional high-yield
incurrence-based covenants but rather maintenance covenants,
offering stronger relative protection to high-yield investors,"
said Kevin Connell, high-yield syndicate at RBS, a bookrunner on
Arqiva.
"Restricted payment lock-ups also prevent dividends from
leaving the group if certain conditions are not met."
REAL ESTATE IMPACT
If high-yield investors can be persuaded to look at real
estate risk in pure form, it could be a lifeline for the
European market.
There is around EUR960bn of European commercial real estate
debt outstanding, according to BlackRock. The shortfall in
rolling over this debt in Europe is estimated to be EUR147bn
during 2013.
Only 24 of 122 CMBS loans maturing in 2012 paid at maturity,
according to Fitch, with the failure to pay driven in large part
by lack of finance.
Quality assets owned by private equity companies might be
early beneficiaries of high-yield refinancing. Germany
multifamily properties, such as the GRAND portfolio, could use
high-yield. A mandate for an eastern European CMBS takeout with
residential risk is already out, with a deal expected in the
next month. According to Fitch, EUR4.2bn of German multifamily
CMBS loans mature this year.
Other operating assets could also join the pipeline, with
RBS-structured care home deal EPIC (Barchester) a possible
candidate, with a loan maturity in September. Tank & Rast, a
German motorway services group owned by Terra Firma, also looks
plausible.