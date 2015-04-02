* CMBS lenders pull back from Bakken region

* Investors shun loans from oil patch zones

* Investors fear foreclosures if oil prices remain weak

By Joy Wiltermuth

NEW YORK, April 2 (IFR) - After financing an oil-related hotel and apartment boom in parts of the country, CMBS lenders and investors are now worried low oil prices will leave them facing foreclosures and heavy losses.

Many are declining to funnel more cash into once-hot areas in North Dakota and Texas, and are keeping a nervous eye on the properties underpinning the investments they already hold.

With oil prices down 60% since last year, the fear is that companies will cut workers and stop drilling - and that, eventually, rents will dry up and mortgages will go sour.

"We are super careful about North Dakota, and even with regular conduit CMBS loans in Texas," said one head of commercial real estate at one of the most active CMBS lenders.

In particular, so-called B-piece buyers - who purchase the riskiest tranches and shoulder any first losses if loans go bad in a securitization - are starting to refuse to buy in.

One prominent B-piece buyer said his firm is no longer investing in the riskiest part of new CMBS deals if they include mortgages in oil-drilling areas of North Dakota and Texas.

"We are not accepting any more loans in direct drilling markets," he said.

"Even if a loan is constructed conservatively, you don't know what conservative is until you know the impact of low oil prices."

UP AND DOWN

Three years of high crude prices fueled a wave of new US drilling activity in places like North Dakota's Bakken region, where workers came from across the country for high-paying jobs.

The workers needed housing, and CMBS bonds helped fund hotels and apartments for them.

Almost US$600m in property loans have been financed in the CMBS market since late 2012 in oil shale exploration hot spots in North Dakota and west and south Texas, according to Barclays.

While that's just a fraction of the US$500bn conduit CMBS market as a whole, according to financial industry group SIFMA, it's big enough to worry those that bought in heavily.

And some of those loans are already struggling.

A Strata Estate Suites CMBS loan of US$23.7m on a pair of apartment buildings in the North Dakota towns of Williston and Watford City went into foreclosure just a year after the ink dried on a new mortgage underwritten in May 2013.

The borrower took out a mortgage for 82% of the value of the properties from Cantor Commercial Real Estate, which then sold the loan into a CMBS deal called COMM 2013-CCRE10, according to Kroll Bond Rating Agency.

At the time, Kroll outlined potential hazards of the deal, including the impact on rents if oil prices tumbled and the risk of losing energy giant Halliburton, a key lessee.

And while some of the proceeds refinanced a prior US$10.3m mortgage, the borrower also bought out a partner for US$9.8m and returned US$3.6m in equity to the borrower's pocket, Kroll said.

Halliburton vacated its Strata Estate leases after the new loan closed. By July 2014, a foreclosure was started. Kroll estimated a US$3.8m loss on the loan to the CMBS trust.

A nearly US$4m loss on just one loan for less than US$24m underscores the size of the risk now facing CMBS investors with exposure to oil-drilling areas.

CAUTIOUS APPROACH

The shift in the market has also made banks more hesitant to originate loans for CMBS deals that B-piece buyers might not be comfortable with. While that's good for the market in the long run - making new primary deals less risky - it highlights the nervousness building in the market.

When those buyers shun a loan, banks either have to hold that riskier debt on their own balance sheets, try their luck in another CMBS pool within a couple of months of origination, or sell it, usually at a discount to a third-party loan distributor.

While that is negotiated well before any new securitization deal is done, the market closely watches what B-piece buyers are doing - or, for the moment, not doing.

"It's more of a caution yellow than a red at this point," said Gary Greenberg, a portfolio manager at Payden & Rygel.

But the caution in the market is clearly there.

"Lenders are very unwilling to go (to North Dakota) until they get a better sense of how this is going to turn out," said Daniel Lisser, a mortgage banker at Walker & Dunlop, which has been active in the Bakken region.

"People are taking a wait-and-see approach right now." (Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; Editing by Natalie Harrison and Marc Carnegie)