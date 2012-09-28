LONDON, Sept 28 (IFR) - With a 300bp blended cost for the
63.6% LTV deal, Deutsche Bank's third post-crisis CMBS,
Florentia Ltd, still looks costly for the sponsor Vitus compared
with direct bank lending.
Analysis from Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Barclays
suggests that the new deal is also costly from the investor side
- 184bp for the five-year Florentia, against the 195bp discount
margin for the 2.7-year WAL seniors in GRAND, the giant Deutsche
Annington German multifamily CMBS.
With such a gap between buyers and sellers, the European
CMBS market may have a long way to go before it becomes a viable
mainstream CRE funding source, despite the three post-crisis
deals executed by Deutsche.
Vitus, a consortium owned by Aviva, Blackstone, Round Hill
Capital and Deutsche Bank itself, may have wished to keep the
freedom associated with bond market execution. Florentia
replaces Centaurus (Eclipse 2005-3), so the sponsor has spent
the past seven years with securitised debt in its capital
structure.
The volume of the required financing also points towards the
capital markets - Florentia raised EUR750m for five years, which
is likely to have needed several banks on board to execute as
direct lending. The sponsor also has minority senior debt.
BofA Merrill Lynch's note on Florentia highlighted another
reason why Vitus opted for CMBS - prevailing rates for German
multifamily direct lending, as illustrated by the BauBeCon
refinancing at 225bp for seven years, have been pushed down by
pressure on state-supported German banks to lend at lower rates
to German-owned entities. For non-German entities, these prices
may not have been available.
Deutsche was sole lead arranger and bookrunner on the deal,
which was structured as an agency transaction - it did not have
to work as an arbitrage between a Deutsche balance sheet loan
and the capital markets, but was issued directly to the market
with Deutsche handling structuring and placement.
Classes A to E were fully placed with a small group of
investors, and securitise the whole senior loan, while the
unrated Classes F and G are secured on the A1 junior loan. Vitus
will retain the EUR44m Class G as its Article 122a risk
retention, while the EUR88.7m Class F will be held by Bremische
GP, the guarantor of the Bremische borrower.
Below the CMBS debt is an A2 junior loan. There is also
outstanding mezzanine debt, expected to total EUR151.6m at
closing.
(Reporting by Owen Sanderson)