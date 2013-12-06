NEW YORK, Dec 6 (IFR) - The ghosts of soured loans past are haunting new-issue commercial mortgage bond deals.

Two distressed loans from legacy CMBS deals refinanced in recent securitizations have been dropped from the new deals because of concerns about how the refinancings were negotiated.

"Coming out of the crisis, there are more loans with a checkered history that need to find financing," said Eric Thompson, head of CMBS ratings at Kroll. "The CMBS market is a natural place for these loans to land."

But the loans may have bumpy landings. One shopping mall-related US$47.5m loan from the US$1.1bn GSMS 2013-GCJ16 conduit - a refinancing of a maturing loan in an earlier deal - was kicked out of a new CMBS that priced in early November.

Questions arose about how the borrower renegotiated the new terms via a discounted payoff (DPO) of the old loan, and whether the servicer extracted the most recovery value for investors in the old deal.

The underlying properties were appraised at a higher value than the DPO amount the servicer had negotiated for the prior financing. The loan was the fifth-largest in the new transaction.

Last week, meanwhile, the ninth-largest loan in a mixed-use commercial real estate (CRE) pool, also a refinancing of a troubled maturing loan, was removed from the US$873m MSBAM 2013-C13 conduit two days after launch but prior to pricing.

Sources said there were disclosure issues regarding the servicer selling the older loan to an investor who conducted a DPO and extracted a higher value for the underlying property than what the servicer had got.

"Loans are often removed from the pool prior to pricing, and the arrangers may have been extra-diligent following market concerns over the GCJ16 deal," said Huxley Somerville, who heads CMBS ratings at Fitch.

But the back-to-back mishaps, coupled with increasing leverage and deteriorating underwriting, are troubling for CMBS investors, who are enjoying the market's post-crisis renaissance but worry about it heating up too fast. Year-to-date issuance is nearly US$75bn, compared to US$48bn in 2012.

JUST BEGINNING

The glitches related to older financings may just be the tip of the iceberg. According to Moody's, more than US$42bn of defaulted or delinquent CMBS loans made at the peak of the pre-crisis era must find new financing over the next three years.

Most of that financing will again be found in the CMBS market. Besides DPOs, other options include foreclosure, loan sales or further negotiation.

"We're only in the fourth or fifth inning of the resolution process of first-generation CMBS," said Tad Philipp, director of CRE research at Moody's.

"Many loans won't be able to pay off at maturity, so the delinquency rate will see an echo in 2016 and 2017 from loans made in 2006 and 2007."

There will undoubtedly be more DPOs of loans from borrowers who were over-levered before the crisis, Kroll's Thompson said, and the fact that deals are smaller now means these troubled legacy loans will get more attention.

"There's a greater awareness of certain loans that may not have had as much transparency in the older deals," he said. "These may be one of the top-20 largest loans in a current deal, but perhaps only in the top-30 in an older deal."

Securitization experts say CMBS issuance is currently so fast that originators are having trouble keeping up with documentation of all loans.

"Some deals go out before the loans are closed, and arrangers are scrambling to get loans in before a transaction's closing date," said one CMBS insider.

According to Fitch, pressure is building on originators, as CMBS volume could end the year up 81% over 2012. That jump is raising the question of whether origination teams are vulnerable to losing track of important pieces of information because they are understaffed.

Fitch said it expects other cracks in the process to form if this type of origination pressure continues.

"Historically, record loss severities have been realized when new properties drive seemingly stable properties out of business," Somerville wrote.

"This situation has occurred when lenders did not have sufficient time or resources to understand the local real estate market, the property's competitive profile, the property's competition or the potential for new competition."

While some observers say the pushback on the two recent incidents was driven by proactive investors, others caution that a decline in CMBS underwriting rigor - and an increase in competition for loans - has not got a strong enough investor reaction.

Despite the deterioration in underwriting, recent new issues have continued to sell and trade well based on general macro factors, Fed expectations or volatility, said Chris Sullivan, chief investment officer of the United Nations Federal Credit Union.

"It may be that the demand for higher near-term yield in an asset class that can be dominated by fast money or hedge funds becomes really almost the sole focus, with credit and valuation mostly secondary," Sullivan told IFR. "As the expectation among many is that they can/will be out before either credit or general yield levels becomes an issue."