NEW YORK, Dec 6 (IFR) - The ghosts of soured loans past are
haunting new-issue commercial mortgage bond deals.
Two distressed loans from legacy CMBS deals refinanced in
recent securitizations have been dropped from the new deals
because of concerns about how the refinancings were negotiated.
"Coming out of the crisis, there are more loans with a
checkered history that need to find financing," said Eric
Thompson, head of CMBS ratings at Kroll. "The CMBS market is a
natural place for these loans to land."
But the loans may have bumpy landings. One shopping
mall-related US$47.5m loan from the US$1.1bn GSMS 2013-GCJ16
conduit - a refinancing of a maturing loan in an earlier deal -
was kicked out of a new CMBS that priced in early November.
Questions arose about how the borrower renegotiated the new
terms via a discounted payoff (DPO) of the old loan, and whether
the servicer extracted the most recovery value for investors in
the old deal.
The underlying properties were appraised at a higher value
than the DPO amount the servicer had negotiated for the prior
financing. The loan was the fifth-largest in the new
transaction.
Last week, meanwhile, the ninth-largest loan in a mixed-use
commercial real estate (CRE) pool, also a refinancing of a
troubled maturing loan, was removed from the US$873m MSBAM
2013-C13 conduit two days after launch but prior to pricing.
Sources said there were disclosure issues regarding the
servicer selling the older loan to an investor who conducted a
DPO and extracted a higher value for the underlying property
than what the servicer had got.
"Loans are often removed from the pool prior to pricing, and
the arrangers may have been extra-diligent following market
concerns over the GCJ16 deal," said Huxley Somerville, who heads
CMBS ratings at Fitch.
But the back-to-back mishaps, coupled with increasing
leverage and deteriorating underwriting, are troubling for CMBS
investors, who are enjoying the market's post-crisis renaissance
but worry about it heating up too fast. Year-to-date issuance is
nearly US$75bn, compared to US$48bn in 2012.
JUST BEGINNING
The glitches related to older financings may just be the tip
of the iceberg. According to Moody's, more than US$42bn of
defaulted or delinquent CMBS loans made at the peak of the
pre-crisis era must find new financing over the next three
years.
Most of that financing will again be found in the CMBS
market. Besides DPOs, other options include foreclosure, loan
sales or further negotiation.
"We're only in the fourth or fifth inning of the resolution
process of first-generation CMBS," said Tad Philipp, director of
CRE research at Moody's.
"Many loans won't be able to pay off at maturity, so the
delinquency rate will see an echo in 2016 and 2017 from loans
made in 2006 and 2007."
There will undoubtedly be more DPOs of loans from borrowers
who were over-levered before the crisis, Kroll's Thompson said,
and the fact that deals are smaller now means these troubled
legacy loans will get more attention.
"There's a greater awareness of certain loans that may not
have had as much transparency in the older deals," he said.
"These may be one of the top-20 largest loans in a current deal,
but perhaps only in the top-30 in an older deal."
Securitization experts say CMBS issuance is currently so
fast that originators are having trouble keeping up with
documentation of all loans.
"Some deals go out before the loans are closed, and
arrangers are scrambling to get loans in before a transaction's
closing date," said one CMBS insider.
According to Fitch, pressure is building on originators, as
CMBS volume could end the year up 81% over 2012. That jump is
raising the question of whether origination teams are vulnerable
to losing track of important pieces of information because they
are understaffed.
Fitch said it expects other cracks in the process to form if
this type of origination pressure continues.
"Historically, record loss severities have been realized
when new properties drive seemingly stable properties out of
business," Somerville wrote.
"This situation has occurred when lenders did not have
sufficient time or resources to understand the local real estate
market, the property's competitive profile, the property's
competition or the potential for new competition."
While some observers say the pushback on the two recent
incidents was driven by proactive investors, others caution that
a decline in CMBS underwriting rigor - and an increase in
competition for loans - has not got a strong enough investor
reaction.
Despite the deterioration in underwriting, recent new issues
have continued to sell and trade well based on general macro
factors, Fed expectations or volatility, said Chris Sullivan,
chief investment officer of the United Nations Federal Credit
Union.
"It may be that the demand for higher near-term yield in an
asset class that can be dominated by fast money or hedge funds
becomes really almost the sole focus, with credit and valuation
mostly secondary," Sullivan told IFR. "As the expectation among
many is that they can/will be out before either credit or
general yield levels becomes an issue."