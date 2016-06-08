June 8 British financial spreadbetting firm CMC Markets Plc reported a jump in full-year pretax profit as its clients traded more during heightened market volatility.

The company, which listed on the London stock market in February with a valuation of 691 million pounds ($1.01 billion), said pretax profit rose 23 percent to 53.4 million pounds in the year ended March 31.

Chief Executive Peter Cruddas set up the company as a foreign exchange broker with a 10,000 pound investment in 1989. Rival companies include IG Group Plc, Denmark's Saxo Bank and FXCM Inc. ($1 = 0.6870 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)