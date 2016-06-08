June 8 British financial spreadbetting firm CMC
Markets Plc reported a jump in full-year pretax profit
as its clients traded more during heightened market volatility.
The company, which listed on the London stock market in
February with a valuation of 691 million pounds ($1.01 billion),
said pretax profit rose 23 percent to 53.4 million pounds in the
year ended March 31.
Chief Executive Peter Cruddas set up the company as a
foreign exchange broker with a 10,000 pound investment in 1989.
Rival companies include IG Group Plc, Denmark's Saxo
Bank and FXCM Inc.
($1 = 0.6870 pounds)
