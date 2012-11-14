* Federal Trade Commission says deal cleared before deadline
* Transaction expected to close before end of the year
* Deal needs approval of KCBT shareholders, regulators -CME
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, Nov 14 CME Group has received
approval ahead of schedule from U.S. anti-trust regulators to
buy the Kansas City Board of Trade, although the deal is not yet
finalized.
Regulators determined ahead of the end of a 30-day review
period that the transaction was not anti-competitive and that
they would not object, a spokesman for the Federal Trade
Commission said on Wednesday.
The decision was first made public in an FTC report on
Tuesday.
CME, which owns the Chicago Board of Trade, agreed in
October to buy the Kansas City Board of Trade for $126 million
in cash, beating out several rivals before clinching the
deal.
The purchase cements CME's dominance in world grain futures
markets and keeps rival IntercontinentalExchange from
gaining an important foothold in agriculture.
CME dominates agricultural futures with its benchmark grain
and soy contracts. The Kansas City Board of Trade trades a
variety of bread wheat known as hard red winter wheat.
ICE challenged CME earlier this year by launching five
look-alike U.S. grain and soy futures contracts.
CME said in a statement that the deal with KCBT is expected
to close before the end of the year, "pending approval by KCBT
shareholders and regulators, and completion of customary closing
conditions." A spokesman declined to comment further.
KCBT's board of directors has already approved the
transaction. A KCBT spokeswoman said she could not discuss when
shareholders will act.