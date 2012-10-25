* CME sees big interest from U.S. commercial sector
* Warehousing issue a big cost for consumers
* Lack of potential market makers a hurdle - source
By Veronica Brown and Susan Thomas
LONDON, Oct 25 CME Group expects to see
the first trades in its new aluminium swap futures contract by
the end of this year as it taps consumer frustration with having
to pay steep surcharges to get metal in the midst of a glut, the
exchange's head of metals said.
The contract is based on the Platts figure for the premium
paid over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price to secure
aluminium in the U.S. Midwest.
"All the feedback that we have shows it is of significant
interest and use to the U.S. commercial sector and meets the
need for them to manage their risk that no other contract today
enables them to," Harriet Hunnable, managing director of metals
products at CME, said in an interview.
The new product will be financially settled and cleared
through the exchange, she added.
After losing out in the final stages of a year-long takeover
battle for the LME in May, the CME has little choice
but to challenge its rival if it wants to expand its share of
the lucrative global metals market, dealers say.
The U.S. aluminium contract would capitalize on frustration
with the LME's efforts to deal with its warehousing policy.
Aluminium users are seething over the massive queues and record
premiums tied to the LME's global warehousing system, despite an
oversupply of the metal.
The problem originates with warehouses owned largely by
JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs and Glencore,
which are offering incentives and financing deals to producers
and traders to store metal in their depots. The large volumes
locked up in storage and LME rules that allow limited load-out
rates are forcing end-users to pay up to secure metal.
Consumers' risk exposure is to the premium rather than to
the underlying LME base price.
"Certainly we see that the problem with warehousing is a
major factor and something that costs the consumers," Hunnable
said.
CREDIBLE
An aluminium industry source said that while the CME's plan
is credible, there is a lack of potential marketmakers to ensure
the success of any premium-hedging instrument.
Some customers also might be reluctant to pay two sets of
fees and margins - one on the U.S. exchange to hedge the premium
and another to hedge the LME base price.
It also takes time for an exchange to build critical mass in
the trading of a new contract. Trading volumes in iron ore swaps
have grown since their 2008-2009 launch to around 100 million
tonnes a year, but that still represents a tiny fraction of a
physical market of more than 1 billion tonnes per year.
In the metals market, even so, investor and consumer
interest in hedging aluminium premiums is growing.
Banking and senior industry sources said last week talks
were underway on offering derivatives to hedge aluminium
premiums in Europe and the United States.
"They can trade it and clear it onto CME Group; that's
exactly what we're facilitating," Hunnable said. "It's the
commercial sector that has been the strongest supporter of this,
and then banks and trading houses are coming on board."
As competition heats up, the LME too is believed to be
considering launching a facility to hedge the aluminium premium,
industry sources said. But any new products would probably have
to wait until after the launch of its self-clearing arm in 2014.
Some sources suggested that a premium-hedging contract would
make sense for Europe too.
CME's London-based Europe arm is set to open for business by
offering trading in currency futures early in 2013, but it plans
to expand quickly into other asset classes including metals,
meeting the LME on its own turf.
Hunnable would not provide detail on any plans for an
aluminium hedging contract in Europe, while the company focuses
on growing its U.S. contract.
"We're still open to our clients' need, but the U.S. market
is a very big market and that premium has an international
impact," she said.
Hunnable said that while the aluminium premium contract had
not yet traded, the market conditions were right.
"I think that there are people with the capacity to develop
that market," she said. "I think all markets take time to get
established, but the elements are right and it meets a real
need."
(Reporting by Veronica Brown and Susan Thomas; Editing by Jane
Baird)