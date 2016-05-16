(Adds details, background)
By Eric Onstad
LONDON May 16 The CME Group will launch
a U.S. aluminum alloy futures contract next month, it said on
Monday, boosting its rivalry in base metals trading with the
London Metal Exchange (LME).
The CME has been steadily chipping away at the dominance of
the LME, the oldest and largest market for industrial metals,
after launching a slew of new contracts, including five others
in the aluminum sector.
The CME, the world's largest futures market operator, said
in a statement it would list a 20-tonne contract in U.S.
aluminum A380 alloy on its Global electronic trading platform,
with trading to begin on June 6.
The contracts will be cash-settled against Platts assessment
of the price.
"We've seen growing demand for a North American aluminum
alloy risk management tool from customers who prefer to hedge
using flexible exchange-listed futures contracts," Michael
Camacho, JPMorgan Chase & Co. head of global commodities, was
quoted as saying in the CME's statement.
The LME's aluminum alloy contract - also based on a lot of
20 tonnes - is physically settled, designed to appeal to
customers such as producers and consumers who trade in actual
metal.
Financial investors often prefer cash-settled commodity
contracts, which are less complicated.
In December, the CME launched a Japanese aluminum premium
contract and also recently introduced zinc and lead futures
contracts.
Reporting by Eric Onstad