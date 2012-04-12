April 11 CME Group Inc expects steady
growth in its planned aluminum swap futures contract based on
the Midwest physical premium after requests from the
11-million-tonne-per-year North American market, director of
metals James Oliver told Reuters.
The contracts, which are designed for hedging in the
physical market and will be launched at the end of this month,
are aimed at capturing a large and active over-the-counter
market for producers, consumers and traders.
The exchange believes there is sufficient concern about
counterparty risk to warrant the launch of a cleared contract.
Oliver would not comment on the expected volumes from the
new contract, but said the exchanged started looking at the
product after receiving requests from the market.
This was before the collapse of MF Global, which had a large
number of customers doing OTC aluminum swaps business, at the
end of October, Oliver said.
Traders agreed that the market could be lucrative for the
CME, given the large number of major North American aluminum
consumers and traders that already use OTC contracts based on an
average monthly Midwest premium to hedge their purchases through
their broker.
But some have questioned whether fear about counterparty
risk is high enough to warrant paying margins and commission
fees to clear their physical premium contracts.
The risk is to the physical premium paid for delivery on top
of the benchmark price, rather than the underlying base price
set by the London Metal Exchange.
"I don't see counterparty risk as a big risk in this market.
Also there are commissions and margin to be paid for the CME
product," a trader said.
The exchange will disclose the fee structure next week, a
spokesman said.
"We've built the contract based on requests from the
marketplace," said Oliver. "We feels it's a good time to list
and the contract will help Midwest aluminum companies manage
their price risk."
"There is huge price volatility specific to that area," he
said.
Regional premiums have been the center of much controversy
over the last four years.
North American aluminum consumers paid record premiums last
year and are now forking out around 9 cents per lb, close to
all-time highs of 9.5 cents.
Some traders said they would only consider selling at 10
cents.
Fabricators are able to pass on the extra costs to their
customers that use sheet or extrusion to make anything from cars
to window frames.
But the high premium is being held artificially high by
so-called financing deals and is not justified by demand, which
is steady, but not stellar, consumers and traders say.
Premiums have been rocketing because of incentives paid by
warehousing companies to lure metal into their storage
facilities, market participants agree.
So high are these cash payments - around $150 per tonne,
which equates to around 7 cents per lb - that aluminum consumers
need to stump up a similarly high amount to secure the metal and
prevent it heading into warehouses.
This practice is not new. The strong forward price curve and
low financing costs, features of the market for the past four
years, have made it profitable for traders to store their metal
for long periods of time rather than selling it to fabricators.
The CME's cash-settled product differs from the LME's swaps,
which are physically delivered and based on the monthly average
primary aluminum price.
Oliver declined to comment on whether the exchange is
looking at other base metal swap contracts.
This is not the CME's first foray into aluminum. The New
York Mercantile Exchange had a primary aluminum futures contract
for ten years until it was delisted in 2009. CME inherited the
contract as part of its 2008 takeover.
The product struggled to win support given the popularity of
the LME's own product, which grew to be considered the benchmark
for global pricing.