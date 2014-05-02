(Repeats to chain onto corrected news alert)
May 2 The CME Group had a 10-second
pause in some Treasuries futures contracts on Friday,
immediately after the highly anticipated U.S. jobs report for
April was released.
Trading in 5-year Treasury futures paused for 10 seconds,
Reuters data shows, disrupting one of the world's biggest
marketplaces where investors bet on and hedge against
bond-market swings.
A CME spokesperson said a backup process was triggered that
created a delay in matching Treasury and Fed Fund futures. The
exchange is looking into the cause of the backup.
Reuters data shows trading stopped at 8:30:04 a.m.,
immediately after the data was released, and resumed at 8:30:15
a.m.
