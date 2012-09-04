Fitch Rates China Everbright Bank HK Branch's USD Notes 'BBB(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, June 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today assigned an expected 'BBB(EXP)' rating to China Everbright Bank, Hong Kong Branch's proposed long-term senior unsecured US dollar notes to be issued under its medium-term note (MTN) programme. The notes will be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the proceeds will be used primarily to support the Hong Kong Branch's general funding needs. The issue amount and maturity str