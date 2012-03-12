* CME CEO Donohue will step down at end of the year
* Donohue says exit not linked to MF Global failure
* New CEO Gill says he will not change direction of company
* Chairman Duffy will expand duties in shift
By Ann Saphir and Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, March 12 Craig Donohue, CME Group
Inc 's chief executive officer since 2004, will step down
at year end, to be replaced by current CME president Phupinder
Gill, the company said on Monday.
Chairman Terrence Duffy, who has been the face of the
company as it navigates the fallout from the failure last
October of giant broker MF Global, will take on the additional
role of president, the company said.
Donohue, speaking on a conference call with analysts, said
his exit was not linked to MF Global's failure, which has
rattled confidence in the futures industry and dealt a blow to
the exchange operator's trading volume.
CME audited MF Global's books under the industry's
self-regulatory system. Some $1.6 billion in MF Global customer
money is still missing.
"MF Global doesn't factor in at all to my thinking," Donohue
said on the call. "I've been working my way toward this for
quite some time."
Still, some observers connected Donohue's departure to
collapse of the brokerage. The futures industry had for decades
touted the safety of customer money held at brokers, so much so
that many traders and hedge funds kept much of their capital at
the broker even though it was not needed for trading.
"I think they need some kind of a shake up at the CME
because of their deficiencies during the MF Global collapse,"
said Philip Gotthelf, president of Equidex Brokerage Group. "I
believe he is trying to leave before his reputation is tarnished
by the MF Global scandal."
FUNNIEST IN FUTURES
Gill, 51, has been with CME since 1988 and ran CME's
clearinghouse before joining the office of the CEO eight years
ago, when Donohue took his current post.
The appointment of Donohue's second-in-command, known to
friends and colleagues by his surname, may go a long way in
reassuring markets after MF Global's collapse, said Andre
Cappon, president of CBM Group, a New York-based consultant for
global exchanges.
"Gill is a very solid, thorough and impressive guy," Cappon
said. "Putting Gill in the key job right now is absolutely the
right thing because the challenge for the CME is to explain why
that won't happen again."
Gill, speaking on the conference call, said CME's "sense of
direction will not change" once he becomes CEO.
Neal Wolkoff, former CEO of ELX, a CME rival, and founder of
Wolkoff Consulting Services, called Gill a great choice.
"He's probably one of the most knowledgeable people out
there, and without question he's the funniest person I've met in
the futures industry," said Wolkoff, whose former job pitted him
repeatedly against CME's executives in the search for customers.
CBOT, Nymex
Donohue, who began his 23-year career at the CME as a
lawyer, oversaw the transformation of CME from a futures
exchange known largely for its short-term interest-rate futures
to a global powerhouse with a clearinghouse in London and a
growing clearing operation for the vast over-the-counter
derivatives industry.
Under Donohue's leadership, the owner of the Chicago
Mercantile Exchange bought its two largest rivals, the Chicago
Board of Trade and the New York Mercantile Exchange, greatly
expanding its reach into lucrative assets like oil and Treasury
futures trading. Donohue, 50, also spearheaded CME's entry into
the index business with its purchase of the Dow Jones Indexes
and its joint venture with S&P index owner McGraw Hill & Co.
CME has been under fire in recent months for its handling of
the collapse of MF Global, whose $1.6 billion in customer funds
are still missing. CME was the MF Global's first-line regulator.
Duffy, 53, has been CME's face on Capitol Hill and in front
of regulators.
Donohue, who has worked at CME for 23 years, called his
decision "bittersweet," and added that he is "ready to explore
new challenges." Donohue last renewed his contract in 2009.
CME shares closed down 2.3 percent at $270.20 on the Nasdaq.
Duffy, on the conference call said Gill's experience and
relationships in Asia would benefit CME.
Gill's promotion underscores the emphasis CME is putting on
overseas growth, said Ed Ditmire, analyst for Macquarie
Research.
"It definitely speaks about how importantly CME views
international opportunites," he said.