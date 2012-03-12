CHICAGO, March 12 CME Group Inc
said its chief executive officer Craig Donohue will step down at
year end, when his contract expires.
He will be replaced by current president Phupinder Gill, the
exchange operator said. Executive Chairman Terrence Duffy will
take on the additional role of president, the company said.
Donohue has run the CME since 2004, steering the owner of
the Chicago Mercantile Exchange through the acquisitions of its
two largest rivals -- the Chicago Board of Trade and the New
York Mercantile Exchange -- and a global expansion that saw the
establishment of a London-based clearinghouse.
Donohue, who has worked at CME for 23 years, called his
decision "bittersweet," and added that he is "ready to explore
new challenges."