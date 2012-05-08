* CME submits details on longer grains trading hours to CFTC
* Top grains group says it was not consulted about increase
* CFTC staff members contacted group about concerns
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, May 8 CME Group has notified
federal regulators by letter that there were "no substantive
opposing views" to its plan for nearly around the clock grains
futures and options trading.
However, the nation's largest grain group has said it has
concerns because the longer hours will increase costs for its
members and create competitive disadvantages for some.
The CME's letter, posted Tuesday on the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission's website, should serve as the CME's required
notification to the federal futures regulator of the new hours.
Barring an objection by the CFTC, the longer trading should
start May 21.
Christopher Bowen, CME's chief regulatory counsel, told the
CFTC that there was little opposition to the change to nearly
around-the-clock trading in the May 3 letter.
CME did not immediately respond to a request for more
information about how it gauged feedback.
The National Grain and Feed Association, the largest U.S.
grains group, has concerns about the trading change and said it
was not consulted about the increase in trading hours before CME
announced the change.
It said the longer trading will raise costs for it members,
which include thousands of grain elevators and merchandisers,
and put some at a competitive disadvantage.
The association has since had conference calls with CME and
continues to have concerns about longer trading hours, spokesman
Randy Gordon said on Tuesday.
The CME's plan to increase trading hours for grain and
oilseed futures and options to 22 hours a day starting on May
21, is widely seen as a response to a threat from rival
IntercontinentalExchange.
Atlanta-based ICE said last month it would challenge CME's
iron grip on grains markets by listing look-alike wheat, corn
and soy contracts on May 14 -- on a 22-hour basis.
CME had said it would match the start of ICE's 22-hour
trading but was forced to delay the start date last week after
the CFTC said it had not received a required 10-day notification
for the change.
CFTC staff members contacted the NGFA to ask about its
concerns and whether the group had a chance to provide input to
CME, NFGA's Gordon said.
"The CFTC, I think, certainly is performing some due
diligence on this," Gordon said, adding that the association is
slated to voice its concerns to ICE executives on Wednesday.
CFTC spokesman David Gary said he did not immediately know
how commission staff members would assess CME's claim that there
was no significant opposition to its plan.
CFTC staff members have 10 business days to review the plan,
during which time the public can submit comments to the
commission, Gary said. He did not immediately know whether staff
members were considering extending the comment period.