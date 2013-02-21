UPDATE 2-French prosecutor opens inquiry into Macron minister
* Ferrand was head of Macron presidential campaign (Adds quotes, government spokesman, pollster, details)
Feb 21 For further details on this story please click
* Ferrand was head of Macron presidential campaign (Adds quotes, government spokesman, pollster, details)
BERLIN, June 1 European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Thursday he was against a German proposal to link future EU funds to the condition that member states stick to rule of law principles.