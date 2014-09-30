By Joseph Ax
| NEW YORK, Sept 30
NEW YORK, Sept 30 CME Group Inc's New
York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex) must face a lawsuit brought by
regulators seeking to hold it liable for the actions of two
former employees accused of leaking trade details, a U.S. judge
ruled on Tuesday.
U.S. District Judge Vernon Broderick in New York said the
U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission could seek to hold the
exchange at least partially responsible for the alleged
misconduct of William Byrnes and Christopher Curtin.
In the lawsuit, filed in 2013, the commission accused the
two employees of passing confidential information about clients'
trades in energy markets to a commodities broker from 2009 to
2010 in exchange for meals, drinks and entertainment.
Byrnes and Curtin have denied the allegations.
CME Group, which purchased Nymex in 2008, did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
In previous statements, the exchange has said no customers
or markets were harmed by the leaks. It also said it fired
Byrnes upon learning of the leaks and reported both his and
Curtin's actions to the CFTC immediately after becoming aware of
them.
According to the commission's lawsuit, Nymex conducted a
brief investigation into a complaint that Byrnes was leaking
information but did not attempt to determine whether it had any
merit; Byrnes was later promoted to a position in which he
taught other employees about the exchange's confidential
information policies, the commission claimed.
Byrnes would be fired in December 2010 after another
complaint, according to the lawsuit. Curtin had voluntarily
resigned in April 2009, the commission said.
The broker who allegedly received the information, Rob
Eibschutz, is also a defendant in the case and has not responded
to the commission's allegations.
A CFTC spokesman declined to comment.
The case is U.S Commodity Futures Trading Commission v.
Byrnes et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New
York, No. 13-cv-01174.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Bernard Orr)