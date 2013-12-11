*
By Kristen Hays
HOUSTON Dec 11 CME Group is stepping
back from the launch of two new crude oil futures contracts to
further assess U.S. oil production and infrastructure growth and
how it boosts liquidity in Gulf Coast spot markets, executives
said on Wednesday.
A light-sweet crude contract and a Canadian heavy crude
contract in Houston are still possibilities, said Dan Brusstar,
senior director of energy products at CME. But they will not be
introduced by the end of 2013, as he said earlier this year.
"We're definitely looking at that opportunity in the next
year," he told reporters. "It's a work in progress."
The company wants to launch a Gulf Coast crude futures
contract to take advantage of the region's rapidly growing
center for trade. It would complement the U.S. benchmark West
Texas Intermediate crude futures contract, which is tied to the
Cushing, Oklahoma, hub.
The Gulf Coast growth comes as burgeoning U.S. and Canadian
oil production pushes more crude to the region, either directly
or from glutted Cushing, chipping away at imports that largely
fed the nation's biggest refining area just a few years ago.
The company wants more time to seek customer input, monitor
the market's liquidity and assess options as more storage,
terminals, pipelines and rail projects emerge on the U.S. Gulf
Coast, from Houston to Louisiana.
"The key is having multiple people in the market,
competition, and some optionality and flexibility mechanism so
you can accommodate refiners, traders and marketers in that
hub," Brusstar said.
Gary Morsches, managing director of global energy at CME,
added during a luncheon on Wednesday with reporters that
choosing a hub for a new contract is as much art as science.
"We take our inferences on where the market is trading,
where the activity is, and where the need is," Morsches said.
MULTIPLE HUB CHOICES
Two years ago CME said it would work with oil market
participants to develop a new physically-delivered Gulf Coast
crude futures contract at Enterprise Products Partners'
Enterprise Crude Oil Houston (ECHO) storage and distribution
complex in south Houston.
That announcement came as CME's flagship New York Mercantile
Exchange (NYMEX) crude contract had lost ground to
IntercontinentalExchange's European Brent futures
.
Since then ECHO, a major delivery point for output from the
Eagle Ford shale and Permian Basin in Texas, opened 750,000
barrels of storage. The terminal also is expanding tankage to
more than 6 million barrels with direct connections to major
southeast Texas refineries with an aggregate capacity of 3.6
million barrels per day.
Also, next month's startup of a pipeline connecting
Enterprises' 400,000 bpd joint-venture Seaway pipeline to ECHO
will bring in flows of WTI and Canadian heavy crudes from
Cushing as well.
But ECHO isn't alone. Brusstar noted other possible hubs
seeing oil infrastructure growth that could be home to new
contracts include the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP) and the
growing crude-by-rail and pipeline hub in St. James, Louisiana.
Royal Dutch Shell's reversed Houston-to-Houma crude
oil pipeline, which is filling with crude in anticipation of a
mid-December startup, will bring Texas crudes to the LOOP area
"and open up new opportunities for the LOOP to develop as a
trading hub," Brusstar said.
More pipelines moving Canadian heavy crude to the Gulf Coast
open the same opportunity for a Western Canadian Select contract
on the Gulf Coast, he said.
TransCanada Corp's new 700,000 bpd Gulf Coast
pipeline from Cushing to Texas has begun filling with crude as
well, and is expected to start moving Canadian crude south in
mid-January.
Seaway's twin line, which will expand its capacity to
850,000 bpd, is slated to start up in the first half of 2014,
and by mid-2014 Enbridge Inc's 600,000 bpd Flanagan
South pipeline will push more Canadian crude into Cushing for
Seaway and TransCanada's pipelines to move it to the Gulf Coast.
"You'll see a lot more trading going on, and that will open
up some opportunities for us to list some new contracts,"
Brusstar said.