* New contract would reflect new oil flows * Would be based at a new terminal in Houston * Follows announcement that Seaway Pipeline being reversed Dec 7 CME Group Inc , whose flagship WTI oil contract has lost ground in the marketplace, announced plans Wednesday for a new Gulf Coast futures contract as new U.S. and Canadian oil supplies make the region a bigger market center. In a plan that could reshape the U.S. oil derivatives market, CME said that it would work with oil market participants to develop a futures contract around a new Seaway Pipeline terminal that Enterprise Products is building at Houston. Enterprise and Enbridge Inc on Nov. 16 announced plans to reverse the Seaway Pipeline, which currently flows from the Gulf Coast to the WTI delivery point at Cushing, Oklahoma, starting April 1. The reversed line will end at the new ECHO terminal, which also will have links to new flows of crude from the booming Eagle Ford region of Texas. ECHO would serve refineries in Houston initially and Beaumont-Port Arthur eventually. The CME's existing West Texas Intermediate (WTI) contract has come under renewed criticism this year as a growing glut of Midwest crude oil piled up in oil tanks at Cushing, the landlocked storage hub that critics say has at times caused the U.S. contract to disconnect from global oil prices. "We believe this new project will make the NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Oil (WTI) benchmark more accessible to global markets," said Bryan Durkin, chief operating officer and managing director, products & services at CME Group. An oil contract based on coastal supplies could in theory alleviate some of the logistical constraints that have dogged WTI, although past efforts to create a contract have failed. Many in marketplace were hopeful but cautious. Others were pessimistic given the history of new contracts that have been offered to the marketplace and not succeeded. "Like all of the other 'new contracts' this one will take a lot of time to get into play. At the end of the day, the crude will still come from Cushing and that's where the bulk of storage for crude remains," said Carl Larry, president of NY-based Oil Outlooks LLC "I think it's a good idea. I think it's long overdue. I hope this time it makes it. I think that with Seaway reversal, it has an increased probability of making it," said Kyle Cooper, managing director of IAF advisors in Houston. Futures trader Tony Annunziato of Houston-based AAA Capital strongly doubted the feasibility of the new contract. "There will be no liquidity. They have a St. James-based LLS contract that I trade. There's just nothing there," Annunziato said. But Annunziato said the new contract might be a hedging tool for physical oil traders. "A lot of this stuff is for the physical guys," he said. Mark Routt, a senior consultant at KBC Advanced Technologies, was cautiously hopeful. "I'm guardedly optimistic. It signals a willingness to adjust to changing Gulf Coast market needs and realities. Realistically, though, proposals for new futures market contracts have come and gone without catching on. "There are other grades on the Gulf Coast, already physically traded, that could be better candidates," Routt said. The ECHO contract could be based on similar quality specifications as the existing light, sweet crude futures, CME said, although other contracts could also be added. The ECHO terminal would offer access to major refineries along the Houston Ship Channel that process more than 2 million barrels per day. Plans call for a link to Beaumont-Port Arthur by 2013 or 2014.