By Ann Saphir
| CHICAGO, April 26
CHICAGO, April 26 CME Group Inc Chief Executive
Craig Donohue's decision to speed up his exit from the company
has "absolutely nothing" to do with the exchange operator's
first-quarter results, Executive Chairman Terrence Duffy said in
an interview.
Donohue said on Thursday he will hand the reins to Phupinder
Gill by the company's annual meeting on May 23, more than six
months earlier than planned.
The announcement came at the start of a conference call on
which analysts grilled CME executives about its
lower-than-expected first-quarter profit. Gill is currently
CME's president.
"It has nothing to do with Craig and the current quarterly
results - and I am going to be emphatic about this - absolutely
nothing," said Duffy, who will take on the president title and
responsibility for the company's interactions with Congress and
regulators as part of the management change.
Duffy repeated his assertion, first made last year, that
collapsed brokerage MF Global violated both CME and Commodity
Futures Trading Commission rules in its final days.
But he declined to comment on whether its actions could lead
to criminal charges, or on any interaction that CME, as MF
Global's first-line regulator, may have had with the Justice
Department.
His focus, he said, was to rebuild confidence in futures
markets.
"You don't know what ultimately what will come out, but I
think the government and the Congress have given the industry
the opportunity to come up with different solutions that they
believe will help mitigate any potential MF Globals of the
future," Duffy said.
Asked about CFTC's probe into CME's conduct as MF Global's
auditor, he said it was simply what should be expected in the
wake of bankruptcy where $1.6 billion of customer funds are
still missing.
"The CFTC probe into CME, whatever you want to refer to it
as, there's nothing that I'm aware of that's out of the
ordinary," he said.