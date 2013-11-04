Nov 4 CME Group Inc, the largest U.S.
futures exchange operator, on Monday reported a rise in
quarterly profit amid increased demand for over-the-counter
clearing.
Net profit at the Chicago-based exchange operator rose to
$236.7 million, or 71 cents a share, in the third quarter, from
$218 million, or 66 cents a share.
Adjusted earnings were 75 cents a share. Analysts expected
73 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose to $714.6 million from $683.2 million.
Regulators globally have pushed more over-the-counter
derivatives into clearinghouses and onto regulated trading
venues after problems in the $600 trillion swaps market
exacerbated the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
Average daily trading volume at CME Group during the quarter
was 12 million contracts, up 11 percent from a year ago, and
included 29 percent growth in interest rate volume and 10
percent growth in metals volume, the company said.