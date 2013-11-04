(Adds details, comments from executives, analysts)
By Tom Polansek
CME Group Inc, the largest U.S. futures exchange
operator, on Monday said quarterly profits jumped amid increased
trading of its flagship interest rate contracts and a reduced
tax rate.
Overall trading at CME's exchanges, which include the
Chicago Board of Trade and the New York Mercantile Exchange,
rose 11 percent during the quarter to a daily average of 12
million contracts. The increase included 29 percent growth in
interest rate volume and 10 percent growth in metals volume, the
company said.
In October, total volume averaged 11.1 million contracts per
day, up 12 percent from a year earlier, and interest rate volume
averaged 4.9 million contracts per day, up 20 percent.
Interest-rate futures volume has felt a boost from renewed
market speculation over when the U.S. Federal Reserve will exit
its bond-buying stimulus program. CME also has seen signs that
volume has benefited from a migration of business into
interest-rate futures markets from the over-the-counter market,
Chief Executive Phupinder Gill told analysts on a conference
call.
Regulators globally have pushed more over-the-counter
derivatives into clearinghouses and on to regulated trading
venues after problems in the $600 trillion swaps market
exacerbated the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
"The OTC clearing business is strengthening our overall
interest rate franchise," CME Chief Financial Officer Jamie
Parisi said on the call.
Net profit at the Chicago-based exchange operator rose to
$236.7 million, or 71 cents a share, in the third quarter, from
$218 million a year ago, or 66 cents a share.
Adjusted earnings were 75 cents a share. Analysts expected
73 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Revenue rose to
$714.6 million from $683.2 million, beating expectations for
$713.3 million.
A large factor was a lower adjusted tax rate of 35.6
percent, which added 4 cents to results, UBS analyst Alex Kramm
said. He had estimated the rate at 38.5 percent.
Results were "a bit soft despite the headline beat, which
was pretty much driven by tax," added Christopher Harris, senior
analyst for Wells Fargo.
CME reported earnings just before the start of an annual
futures industry conference in Chicago this week, where
increased demand for over-the-counter clearing will be among the
hot topics.
CME has applied with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission to register as a swap execution facility (SEF), an
exchange-like platform created as a result of the global
crackdown on the derivatives that helped bring the credit
crisis.
Regulators in major financial markets around the world are
rewriting rules on swaps, the over-the-counter securities that
derive their value from interest rates, credit, foreign
exchange, equities and commodities.
Wall Street banks trade swaps in privately negotiated deals,
largely over the phone, through a handful of brokers such as
Britain's ICAP Plc. Regulators want to shed more light on the
market. With the move to SEFs, swaps will be traded on
exchange-like platforms.
"We continue to see a dramatic increase in our cleared swaps
business," Gill said.
Gill took the helm at CME last year, vowing an international
perspective for the 165-year-old U.S. futures powerhouse. CME in
September delayed for the second time the launch of its first
exchange abroad in London and did not provide a new start date.
[ID: nL5N0HN2SV]
CME hopes to have an announcement "very soon" about the
launch date, Gill said on Monday.
CME also said it expected to sell its NYMEX building in New
York by the end of the year, but had not finalized a deal yet.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)