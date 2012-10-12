CHICAGO Oct 12 CME Group Inc, the biggest
operator of U.S. futures exchanges, on Thursday filed an
application with London financial authorities to launch a
European market next year offering currency futures.
CME is looking to expand internationally as regulators
worldwide push more of the vast over-the-counter derivatives
market onto regulated exchanges.
CME has had a London-based clearinghouse since May 2011 that
handles energy and other swaps, but this is the first time the
exchange giant has sought to open an exchange abroad.
In its filing to the Financial Services Authority in London,
CME said it plans to offer 30 currency pairs at first and expand
into other asset classes "over time." It plans to open the doors
of its electronic, London trading venue in mid-2013, the filing
said.
Britain's Office of Fair Trading has opened a formal
six-week inquiry into its application.