CHICAGO, Sept 15 CME Group Inc's president of clearing and chief operating officer will move into expanded roles at the world's largest futures exchange operator and be replaced by other executives, the company said on Monday.

CME, which owns the Chicago Board of Trade and New York Mercantile Exchange, said it overhauled its leadership structure "to better meet the needs of its global customer base." The Chicago-based company has been focused on a strategy of international growth, launching its first overseas exchange in London this year.

Kim Taylor, who was president of CME Clearing for seven years, will become the head of "all of the company's operational functions globally," including clearing, operations and technology, according to a statement. Taylor, 53, will be replaced as head of CME clearing by her deputy, Sunil Cutinho, 43.

Bryan Durkin, who served as COO for seven years, will become CME's first chief commercial officer to "maximize customer satisfaction and retention," according to the statement. Durkin, 53, will be replaced as COO by Julie Holzrichter, 46, who had been senior managing director of global operations.

The announcements came after CME said last month that its chief financial officer will retire at the end of the year and be replaced by his deputy. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Marguerita Choy)