CHICAGO Feb 27 CME Group Inc on Friday
fined Cargill Inc's Mexican unit for engaging in
banned self-dealing in agricultural products and temporarily
barred two of its traders from the exchange operator's markets.
CME, owner of the Chicago Board of Trade and other markets,
ordered Cargill de Mexico to pay $60,000 for improperly acting
as buyer and seller in the same transactions, a practice known
as wash trading, according to a disciplinary notice.
On six days between June 2013 and January 2014, Cargill de
Mexico employees placed opposing buy and sell orders to transfer
positions from one company account to another, the notice said.
Three of the transactions impacted open interest in the hard red
winter wheat futures market.
Representatives for Cargill, one of the world's top
commodity traders, in the United States and Mexico could not
immediately be reached for comment. Cargill de Mexico did not
admit or deny the violations, according to CME's notice.
Two traders, Jesus Avila and Jose Gamboa, were each fined
$10,000 for engaging in wash trades in agricultural markets and
banned from trading at CME for five business days starting on
Friday, according to separate disciplinary notices with the same
file number as the Cargill de Mexico violation.
Disciplinary notices with the same file number are related
to the same action, according to CME, which does not comment on
specific violations.
On four days between June 2013 and September 2013, Gamboa
executed electronic transactions in agricultural products with
the same "beneficial ownership" on both sides of the
transactions, CME said. Avila did the same on two days from July
2013 to August 2013.
Neither trader admitted or denied to the violations,
according to CME notices.
Cargill Mexico formally began operations in 1965, focusing
primarily on agriculture. Now, nine Cargill business units hold
operations in Mexico, employing more than 1,750 people in 13
states, with a total of 30 facilities, according to the
company's website.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)