UPDATE 2-Malaysia's RHB, AmBank in merger talks to form bank worth $9 bln
* Banks say receive nod from central bank to begin merger talks
WASHINGTON Feb 21 The Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Thursday it had charged CME Group Inc's New York Mercantile Exchange and two former employees with disclosing non-public information about customer trades.
The complaint alleges that a former employee, William Byrnes, disclosed non-public information about trading and customers to a commodity broker on at least 60 occasions, said the CFTC, the top U.S. derivatives regulator. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Banks say receive nod from central bank to begin merger talks
LONDON, June 1 CVC Capital Partners has raised a record 16 billion euros ($17.98) for its latest fund for private equity investments in Europe and North America, it said on Thursday, highlighting a rush by investors to back buy-out deals in a search for higher returns.