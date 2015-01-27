* CME Group to also launch cash-settled dollar cocoa
contract
* ICE also has plans to introduce a euro cocoa contract
(Adds comment from senior market participant)
By David Brough
LONDON, Jan 27 CME Europe said on
Tuesday it planned to launch a euro-denominated cocoa futures
contract on March 30, just days before rival ICE Futures Europe
introduces a similar contract.
The launch of a cocoa futures contract for physical delivery
marks CME Group's entry into deliverable soft commodities.
ICE Futures Europe announced this month it would launch a
euro-denominated contract in April.
CME Europe will also launch a cash-settled
dollar-denominated cocoa futures contract on March 30 as it
seeks to break ICE's current dominance of cocoa futures trading.
ICE currently operates two cocoa futures contracts, one
denominated in sterling and the other in dollars.
"The probability is that there won't be the same number of
contracts in existence in a couple of years' time. The market
will make its choice," said Jonathan Parkman, joint head of
agriculture at Marex Financial Limited.
The creation of euro-based contracts is expected to cut
currency risks for cocoa processors operating in euro zone
countries including Cargill and Barry Callebaut.
The currency of the world's top cocoa grower Ivory Coast,
the CFA franc, is also pegged to the euro.
"Many of the leading participants in the cocoa trade and
industry would like to see a deliverable cocoa futures contract
denominated in euros," said Cees Vermaas, managing director and
CEO of CME Europe.
The new dollar-based cocoa contract will enable participants
to arbitrage between the London and New York cocoa futures
markets.
"Customers will also be able to take advantage of the margin
efficiencies available from having both contracts cleared by CME
Clearing Europe," CME Group said.
Both new cocoa futures contracts will have the same contract
months: March, May, July, September, and December, said Jeffry
Kuijpers, executive director, agricultural commodities, CME
Group.
Demand for cocoa products, especially chocolate, is expected
to grow rapidly, and has the potential to outpace supply through
2020, the CME Group added.
"These and other factors can lead to volatile prices and
underscore the need for new contracts to enable global cocoa
participants to better manage their risk from origin to finished
product," it said.
(Reporting by David Brough; editing by Jason Neely and Louise
Heavens)