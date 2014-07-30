July 30 Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group Inc
, the world's largest futures exchange operator, said it
would buy derivatives broker GFI Group Inc for its
businesses that provide software for energy and foreign exchange
trading.
CME said it would acquire the businesses, Trayport and
FENICS, by acquiring GFI in a deal valued at $580 million.
CME will pay $4.55 per share in CME Class A common stock for
each GFI share, representing a 46 percent premium to GFI's
closing price on Tuesday.
Following the acquisition, a private consortium led by GFI
Executive Chairman Michael Gooch will buy GFI's wholesale
brokerage and clearing businesses for $165 million in cash, the
companies said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)