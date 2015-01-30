CHICAGO Jan 30 GFI Group Inc
shareholders on Friday rejected a proposed takeover by CME Group
Inc, forcing the companies to terminate a merger
agreement, according to the companies.
CME Group, the world's largest futures exchange operator,
for months has been locked in a bidding war for derivatives
broker GFI Group with inter-dealer broker BGC Partners Inc
.
CME Group first agreed to acquire GFI Group last July for a
total of around $820 million. In September, BGC Partners topped
CME Group's initial offer in a hostile bid.
CME Group had pursued GFI Group to acquire two GFI units
that would allow it to expand its reach in the European energy
and global foreign exchange markets.
GFI Group's stock price has climbed 80 percent since the day
before CME announced its takeover offer in July. CME Group
shares have advanced about 15 percent over the same period,
while BGC Partners' shares are down slightly.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Dan Grebler)