* CME files request for expedited CFTC approval
* Nation's top grain association sees no reason for delay
* Grain firms still worry about trading during USDA reports
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, May 17 CME Group has asked U.S.
regulators for expedited approval of its revised plan to
increase grain trading hours, sending them a detailed rebuttal
to lingering industry concerns about the change.
The massive exchange operator, scrambling to keep pace with
nearly around-the-clock trading that began on Monday at rival
IntercontinetalExchange, requested the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission allow it to increase its grain trading cycle
to 21 hours a day "as soon as possible," underlining the words
in a letter to the agency that was posted on the CFTC website on
Thursday.
CME, owner of the Chicago Board of Trade, modified its plan
to extend trading for grain futures and options to a 21-hour
session from an originally envisioned 22 hours in response to
criticism from grain firms, confirming a Reuters report. The
markets currently trade for 17 hours.
It hopes the revision is enough to win quick support from
the CFTC.
A majority of the five CFTC commissioners would need to
approve CME's plan for fast-track approval, an agency spokesman
said.
On the chance the expedited approval would not be granted,
the CME also filed a request seeking CFTC approval of the
expanded trading within a 10-business-day review period. Unless
the agency decides to extend the review, the longer hours will
take effect by June 4, according to CME.
LINGERING WORRIES
The National Grain and Feed Association, the nation's
largest grain group, put its weight behind CME's expedited
request, telling the CFTC it saw "no reason to delay"
implementation of 21-hour trading.
At the same time, the NGFA and other grain groups said they
were still worried that expanded trading hours will increase
volatility by keeping markets open when the U.S. Department of
Agriculture issues monthly crop reports that often cause sharp
swings in prices.
CME hastily unveiled plans to expand the CBOT's two-part,
17-hour trading day early this month, seeking to defend its turf
after ICE said it would launch 22-hour electronic trading in
five major grains including corn and wheat.
The plan caused an uproar among the CME's core agricultural
constituents, prompting calls for changes or a public-comment
period.
The National Farmers Union attempted to put the brakes on
CME's latest plan by calling for a 30-day comment period.
"The public, especially farmers and others with an interest
in fair and functional markets, would be well-served if the CFTC
were to allow for further dialog," Roger Johnson, president of
the union, said in a statement.
CME said it would continue to discuss concerns about trading
during USDA reports with industry members.
It said in the letter to CFTC that it was "fair and
reasonable" to keep CME markets open for the reports because
grains will be actively traded on other markets, an apparent
reference to ICE.
CME also told the CFTC that "additional price discovery
during longer trading hours will allow the market to absorb
market event(s) more effectively," downplaying concerns about
increased volatility.
LONG WAIT
CME, which dominates agricultural markets, is eager to
implement the longer trading hours as it has already had to
delay the start of extended trading twice.
CME did not submit its initial plan for 22-hour trading to
CFTC in time to meet the originally scheduled start date of May
14. On Wednesday, it withdrew its plan to start 22-hour trading
on May 21 in response to concerns from grain groups.
The Kansas City Board of Trade also pared back a request to
increase trading hours to 21 hours a day from 22 hours,
following CME's lead. The MGEX, formerly known as the
Minneapolis Grain Exchange, is also expected to follow suit, as
both wheat exchanges trade on CME's electronic platform.
KCBT said "the effective date of the new extended trading
hours will be coordinated with and announced by CME Group."