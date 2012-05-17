CHICAGO, May 17 CME Group said on Thursday its revised plan to expand electronic trading for grain futures and options to 21 hours a day will take effect no later than June 4. CME, which owns the Chicago Board of Trade, said it was working with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to implement the new hours as soon as possible. The CFTC has said it will perform a required 10-business-day review of the change. CME revised its plan to increase the grain cycle to 21 hours a day from its original plan of 22 hours a day in response to criticism from U.S. grain groups, confirming a Reuters report.