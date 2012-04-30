BRIEF-Hilton Worldwide Holdings to replace Yahoo Inc in the S&P 500
* S&P Dow Jones indices - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc will replace Yahoo! Inc in the S&P 500 Source text - http://bit.ly/2raCPJZ Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, April 30 The Chicago Mercantile Exchange's board of directors has decided to extended trading hours for grains at its Chicago Board of Trade, two sources said on Monday.
The sources said the board, however, did not decide on how many hours would be added to the current trading day or when to implement it.
* PQ Group Holdings files for IPO of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing