* Japan is Asia's biggest aluminium importer
* Contract to launch Dec. 7
* CME wants to challenge LME's base metals dominance
BEIJING, Nov 19 Chicago-based CME Group
said on Thursday it would launch a Japanese aluminium premium
contract next month, the latest move by the world's largest
futures market operator to challenge the London Metal Exchange's
dominance in base metals trading.
CME said it would list the new 25-tonne contract on its
Globex electronic trading platform, with trading starting on
Dec. 7. The contracts will be cash-settled against Platts' daily
assessment of the premium.
Japan is Asia's biggest importer of aluminium and supply
contracts are set between the world's biggest producers like
Alcoa and Rio Tinto, and consumers such as UACJ
, and major Japanese trade houses each quarter. These
talks set the quarterly benchmark for the region.
"If it's useful, we may use it. We will watch how the market
develops," said a source at a trade house in Japan.
Adding Japan, with its big automotive sector, completes
CME's suite of aluminium contracts - it launched a U.S. premium
contract 3-1/2 years ago and a European one in September.
The timing also underscores the growing competition between
the two exchanges. The LME, the world's oldest and largest
market for industrial metals now owned by Hong Kong Exchanges
and Clearing Limited, will list its new aluminium
premium contract on Monday.
A source at a producer said the CME contract may have a
better chance than the LME contract of succeeding if, like the
U.S. Midwest contract, it is for cash settlement only, with no
option on physical delivery.
"Japanese buyers tend to have preference on brand, meaning
they have a list of brands that they don't like," the source
said.
The physically deliverable London contract would mean that
consumers could be allocated any LME brand of aluminium from
warehouses that have opted into its premium program for the
South East or East Asian contracts. The LME acts as a market of
last resort, and contracts are primarily designed for hedging
rather than a source of supply.
"The LME's premium contracts are physically settled, rather
than cash-settled, and so provide important price convergence to
the underlying physical market," an LME spokeswoman said.
The idea for the new contracts was conceived a few years ago
due to a disconnect between surging premiums and the reality of
an oversupplied market due to long queues for aluminium in
LME-registered warehouses.
Big consumers, such as can makers, asked for a listed
premium contract to hedge and protect the financial risk of the
soaring cost of freight and insurance and physical delivery of
metal.
Premiums have since plunged, raising questions among some
traders about whether there is an appetite for such a product.
CME has also introduced a zinc futures contract and will
launch one for lead next week.
