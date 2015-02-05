GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks retreat, dollar holds near 6-wk high on hawkish Fed
* Dollar holds gains made after Fed downplayed slower 1Q growth
Feb 4 CME Group Inc announced on Wednesday that it would shutter most of its open-outcry trading pits by July 2, bringing an end to the once-raucous tradition of face-to-face price discovery that has been in decline since the rise of computerized trading.
Following are key dates in the 167-year history of the exchange, according to the exchange operator:
1848 - Chicago Board of Trade creates the world's first futures exchange, based in Chicago
1865 - CBOT formalizes grain trading with the development of standardized agreements called "futures" contracts
1870 - CBOT develops first octagonal futures trading pit
1877 - CBOT launches corn, wheat and oats futures
1885 - CBOT constructs a new building at LaSalle and Jackson streets, its home to this day
1936 - CBOT launches soybean contract
1961 - CME launches first futures contract on frozen, stored meats - frozen pork bellies
1969 - CBOT begins trading silver futures, its first non-agricultural product
1972 - CME launches first financial futures contracts, offering contracts on seven foreign currencies
1975 - CBOT launches first interest rate futures, offering a contract on the Government National Mortgage Association
1992 - First electronic futures trades are made on CME Globex electronic trading platform
2002 - CME becomes first U.S. exchange to go public
2007 - CME acquires CBOT to form CME Group Inc
2008 - CME Group acquires NYMEX, adding energy and metals to its product offerings
2012 - Kansas City Board of Trade ceases operations and its benchmark hard red winter wheat contract becomes part of CME Group
2015 - CME Group announces that it will close down most of open outcry trading pits (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Dollar holds gains made after Fed downplayed slower 1Q growth
PARIS, May 4 Societe Generale, France's second-biggest listed bank, reported a 19 percent fall in quarterly net income on Thursday after it set aside 350 million euros ($381.3 million) to cover legal bills.