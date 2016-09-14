NEW YORK, Sept 14 CME Group Inc announced on Wednesday it is launching three new contracts to begin trading on Oct. 24, pending review.

CME Group is launching the first-ever precious metals spread and ratio futures contracts, said Miguel Vias, CME Group's head of precious metals.

The contracts are gold/silver ratio futures, gold/platinum spread futures and platinum/palladium spread futures. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson, writing by Chris Prentice, editing by G Crosse)