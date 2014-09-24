* CME grows Brent market share to 12-15 pct in past 18 months

By Florence Tan and Jessica Jaganathan

SINGAPORE, Sept 24 CME Group is targeting raising its market share in Brent, the largest energy product traded globally, by at least a third in a move that will make the crude futures contract its third-biggest product, an executive of the bourse operator said.

The world's largest futures market operator has grown its market share in global trading of Brent futures from zero to about 12-15 percent over the past 18 months, on the back of an aggressive pricing strategy.

"We've only got to get up to about 20 percent market share and that would be bigger than heating oil, RBOB, and that would become our third biggest product," Alan Bannister, CME's executive director of energy products, told Reuters.

"To go from zero to five (percent), it was incredibly difficult. We've done the hard climbing, we need to keep going and keep working at it," Singapore-based Bannister said. He did not say by when the U.S.-based exchange will hit the target.

CME's growth goals for Brent come as weak trading volumes hurt its second-quarter revenues. Energy volumes were down 19 percent in the quarter. Its executive chairman said geopolitical uncertainty from conflicts in Israel, Ukraine and other hot spots kept energy traders on the sidelines.

Brent is an international benchmark based on production in the North Sea and is used to price more than two-thirds of the global crude supply. About 500,000-600,000 lots of Brent crude futures trade daily. Brent futures were first launched by CME's rival, Intercontinental Exchange.

CME is offering the Brent contract to traders for free and is providing an 80 percent discount on margin calls for a spread trade between the global oil benchmark and West Texas Intermediate (WTI).

"This is the biggest exchange giveaway that energy markets have ever seen," Bannister said. "It's likely to be free or very cheap for a foreseeable future."

The free contract has gained traction among proprietary trading firms where exchange fees make up a sizeable portion of profit margins, Bannister said.

New entrants to energy - from proprietary trading firms to hedge funds - have also led to a 10-15 percent growth in volumes in Asia as traders gravitate towards Brent and CME's top products WTI and Henry Hub, he said.

CME, which clears about 75 percent of all coal derivatives in the world, has seen strong growth in Asia, Bannister said.

Trade volumes for CME's coal derivatives contracts for China, Australia and Indonesia jumped to just under 8,000 lots in July from a monthly average of below 2,000 lots in 2013, according to the exchange.

"These are the products which we're really seeing biggest growth year on year," Bannister said.

Growing volumes of U.S. LPG exports to Asia have buoyed Asian interest, in particular China's and Japan's, in trading the spot Mount Belvieu, Texas propane contract, he said.

CME also expects that its recently launched gasoline, fuel oil and gasoil futures contracts in the Middle East will see demand picking up soon, in line with production increases. (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)