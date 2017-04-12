BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
LONDON, April 12 CME Group, one of the world's biggest exchanges, is closing two loss-making operations in London by year end, saying on Wednesday customers preferred using its U.S. operations.
The Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group said that after closing its UK-based derivatives exchange and clearing house, it would continue to have a significant operation to serve European customers. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by David Holmes)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: