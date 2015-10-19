CHICAGO Oct 19 The CME Group Inc plans to raise transaction fees on a host of products starting Jan. 1, 2016, pending regulatory approval, the exchange said on Monday.

Fees for members to trade agricultural options on CME's electronic Globex platform will rise to 36 cents, from the current level of 25 cents, to match fees on agricultural futures.

Non-member fees on agricultural options traded on Globex will rise to $1.34, matching the fees on ag futures, from the current 70 cents.

Fees are assessed per contract, against both buyer and seller. The proposed fee changes must be approved by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

On interest rate products, the CME will raise non-member electronic exchange fees on 10-year Treasury futures, U.S. Treasury bond and ultrabond futures, among other products.

"CME Group constantly evaluates fees to ensure our pricing is competitive and reflects the costs of running our business," exchange spokesman Michael Shore said in an e-mail.

A list of products affected by the fee increases is on the CME Group's website at bit.ly/1NkVd4g. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen and Tom Polansek)