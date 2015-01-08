By Tom Polansek
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Jan 8 CME Group Inc will raise
transaction and clearing fees in markets ranging from interest
rates to energy and agricultural products next month, increasing
costs for traders for the second time in 13 months.
The increases, which take effect on Feb. 1, appear to target
traders who do not own memberships at CME's exchanges, which
include the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and Chicago Board of
Trade.
The changes, first announced last month, come after a
record-breaking year of trading volumes for the world's largest
futures exchange operator.
They also follow a backlash against CME last year from
brokers angry over the company's first fee increases since 2009,
which took effect Jan. 1, 2014. Prior to last year, CME had put
off fee increases as the Federal Reserve's extension of
near-zero interest rates hurt volumes and reduced a key source
of income for brokers: interest on customers' margin.
The "upcoming price hikes demonstrate pricing power" at CME
amid expectations that volumes will remain strong in 2015, Rich
Repetto, a principal at Sandler O'Neill, said in a note on
Thursday.
CME appears to be raising costs on open-outcry traders, a
move that will likely encourage more electronic trading, Repetto
added. He expects the fee increases to be accretive to CME's
earnings.
CME has no financial guidance on the impact that higher fees
will have on revenues, a company spokeswoman said. Executives
"annually evaluate our fee structure and consider a number of
factors when implementing any changes," she added.
In interest rate products, CME will increase by 5 cents to
59 cents the transaction fees for non-members who electronically
trade most U.S. Treasury futures and for non-member open-outcry
traders executing most Treasury options transactions.
The clearing fee rate for interest rate futures will
increase by 6 cents to 70 cents for non-members.
In agricultural products, a surcharge rate for "exchange for
physical" transactions will increase by 10 cents to 85 cents,
according to the pricing schedule.
CME's annual volume rose by 9 percent last year to a record
13.7 million contracts per day, driven by a 19 percent increase
in interest rate products.
Interest rate products drive 51 percent of CME's average
daily volume and accounted for an estimated 33 percent of its
transaction fees in 2014, Repetto said.
CME is set to report fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 5. The
company on Thursday pushed back the release of results by two
days.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Marguerita Choy)