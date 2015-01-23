CHICAGO Jan 23 CME Group Inc on Friday
fined a unit owned by JPMorgan Chase & Co $210,000 and an
affiliate of Credit Suisse $175,000 for various
trading violations.
It was the second time in just over two months that CME
Group, the world's largest futures exchange operator, fined
Credit Suisse for problems with its automated trading systems in
2012.
Credit Suisse and JPMorgan declined to comment.
CME Group fined Credit Suisse Securities after an automated
trading system malfunctioned in December 2012, causing an
excessive number of electronic orders and cancel messages to be
entered in the Two-Year Treasury market. The unit of
Switzerland's second-largest bank learned of the problem
immediately but allowed the trading system, known as an ATS, to
operate for 90 minutes while trying to fix it, according to a
disciplinary notice.
"Credit Suisse ultimately deactivated the ATS only after the
exchange contacted the firm regarding the messaging activity,"
the notice said.
In November, CME Group said Credit Suisse in January 2012
had failed to have adequate controls to prevent erroneous
third-party data from impacting an automated trading system, and
fined the firm $150,000.
CME Group fined JPMorgan Securities for multiple
violations in futures markets ranging from cattle and corn to
foreign exchange.
JPMorgan Securities violated rules for reporting open
interest and block trades, or privately negotiated transactions
executed apart from public auction markets, to CME from 2010 to
2013, according to disciplinary notices.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)