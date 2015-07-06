CHICAGO, July 6 CME Group Inc ended
open-outcry trading in most of its futures markets as planned on
Monday as the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission chose
not to extend a review of the closures, according to the agency.
A small group of Chicago traders and brokers last month
asked the CFTC to open a 90-day review of the planned closure of
the pits.
The CME is closing its historic futures pits in Chicago and
New York because of dwindling open-outcry volume as the industry
increasingly moves toward screen trading.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Matthew Lewis)