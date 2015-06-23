MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi's SABIC slips after Q1 results; Gulf sluggish on oil but Egypt up
* Saudi non-oil industrials up before deputy crown prince speaks
(Repeats with no change to text)
CHICAGO, June 23 CME Group said on Tuesday that it will delay the closure of its open-outcry futures markets by at least one trading day due to a technical revision in its filing with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
The final open-outcry session is expected to be on July 6, not July 2 as previously announced, pending the expiration of the regulator's review period. The CFTC could also delay the pits' closure by up to 90 days, CME said in a release.
(Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
* Saudi non-oil industrials up before deputy crown prince speaks
* Chairman Georg Engels has asked to cancel his appointment as of 31.05.2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)