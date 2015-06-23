MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi's SABIC slips after Q1 results; Gulf sluggish on oil but Egypt up
* Saudi non-oil industrials up before deputy crown prince speaks
CHICAGO, June 23 CME Group said on Tuesday that it will delay the closure of its open-outcry futures markets by at least one trading day due to a technical revision in its filing with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
The final open-outcry session is expected to be on July 6, not July 2 as previously announced, pending the expiration of the regulator's review period. The CFTC could also delay the pits' closure by up to 90 days, CME said in a release.
(Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
* Saudi non-oil industrials up before deputy crown prince speaks
* Chairman Georg Engels has asked to cancel his appointment as of 31.05.2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)