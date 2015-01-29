BRIEF-Abu Dhabi National Insurance Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 74 million dirhams versus 39 million dirhams year ago
Jan 29 CME Group Inc :
* CME lowers Natural Gas Henry Hub Future (NG) initial margins for specs by 4.9 percent to $4,235 per contract from $4,455
* CME raises Comex 5000 Silver Futures (SI) initial margins for specs by 10.8 percent to $7,920 per contract from $7,150 (Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bengaluru)
* Invitation Homes Inc - unit voluntarily prepaid about $510 million of borrowings outstanding under loan agreement dated as of November 12, 2014