Jan 29 CME Group Inc :

* CME lowers Natural Gas Henry Hub Future (NG) initial margins for specs by 4.9 percent to $4,235 per contract from $4,455

* CME raises Comex 5000 Silver Futures (SI) initial margins for specs by 10.8 percent to $7,920 per contract from $7,150 (Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bengaluru)